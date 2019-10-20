mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Frank Ocean Is Back With New Track "DHL"

Milca P.
October 19, 2019 20:00
DHL
Frank Ocean

This is not a drill.


Frank Ocean has officially touched down with anew offering, delivering on his latest "DHL" track.

The new track was originally premiered on the latest episode of Blonded Radio on Apple music's Beats 1, hosted by Vegyn and Roof Access.

"DHL" gets here just days after the enigmatic artist shared new music at his new PrEP+ queer club night in Brooklyn on Thursday.

"Thank you to everyone who came out and danced with us last night," Ocean would partially say in a response to criticism of the event this week. "Y’all were beautiful and the energy was right!"

Get into the ethereal "DHL" selection below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck this shit sound like it's comin' soon, comin' soon bro
And it still sound like it's comin' soon, comin' soon
New files sittin' on my drive, nothin' new, yeah
New vibes and I can't get down, what you do, yeah

Frank Ocean new music Songs DHl
Frank Ocean Is Back With New Track "DHL"
