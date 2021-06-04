Fousheé Fully Embraces The Alternative On "time machine"

After holding her fans off with the release of "my slime" earlier this week, the wait for Fousheé's new project is finally over. Having captured the world's attention with last summer's viral hit "deep end," Fousheé has been steadily dropping quality music. In 2021 alone, the rising New Jersey-born artist has collaborated with Lil Wayne twice, and she has also treated fans with loosies such as "gold fronts" and "sing about love."

Today, Fousheé sets out to prove that all the hype surrounding her name has been justified. Her new project time machine is officially here, and it features the previously heard "deep end," "my slime," and "enjoy the silence."

The nine-track project clocks in at 30 minutes, making for a lean body of work and a relatively quick listen. Although her stunning collaboration with Lil Wayne didn't make the cut, there are still other well-known artists featured on the project. Lil Yachty and Steve Lacy pop up on time machine's sixth and ninth tracks, respectively, but for the most part, Fousheé's latest effort is a showcase of her talents as a songwriter and vocalist.

Listen to Fousheé's new project below and let us know what you think about time machine.

Tracklist:

1. time machine

2. deep end

3. my slime

4. enjoy the silence

5. I don't love you no more

6. clap for him (feat. Lil Yachty)

7. paper plane

8. 2 L8

9. candy grapes (feat. Steve Lacy)