Lil Wayne Features On Foushée's New Single "gold fronts"

Foushée is on the rise. Following up the release of Lil Wayne's latest single "Ain't Got Time" featuring the singer, Foushée returns with her own single, working with the legendary New Orleans-based rapper again for "gold fronts".

Disguised as a song about grills, the track unpacks the experience of Black people in America. It also deals with how the last year has affected many people's mental health, touching on depression and more as Foushée sings about self-medication. Lil Wayne comes into her world for the new record, rhyming over the slow jam for the final verse, also harmonizing with Foushée during her chorus.

Watch the brand new music video for Foushée's "gold fronts" with Lil Wayne below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the one they take they nose from

The one they try to take they flow from

And if they drip, then I'm the one that it all flows from

Silence of the lamb, don't wake this gold up

They can't take the same road up

They can't take when I roll up with both my doors up