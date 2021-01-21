Lil Wayne Discusses Legal Troubles On "Ain't Got Time" Ft. Fousheé

We're sure that today, Lil Wayne is breathing just a little bit easier. The rap icon recently received the news that he'd been pardoned by former President Donald Trump after Wayne pleaded guilty to weapons charges. The run-in with the law occurred in December 2019 when Weezy's plane was searched by authorities and a firearm, as well as drugs, were allegedly found on board. Wayne filed his guilty plea a year later, but Trump's pardon rids him of his legal woes.

At the stroke of midnight on Thursday (January 21), Lil Wayne released his Fousheé-assisted single "Ain't Got Time." The rapper repeatedly references his recent legal troubles on the track while spitting bars about the mental and emotional struggles he endures. It's another impressive offering from Weezy that deserves a few spins, so stream "Ain't Got Time" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

The feds, they hot on us, one hundred on the thermometer

They raided my private plane, I went got one that's more privater

R.I.P. Juice WRLD, wrote that one on two

'Cause pour out a lil' juice for 'em, sh*t gave me goosebumps

N*gga been through too much, lookin' in the rearview to see the future