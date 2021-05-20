Foushée Covers Depeche Mode's 1990 Track "Enjoy The Silence"

Over the past year, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Foushée has been steadily proving that she is one of the most important rising artists to watch. Following the release of her 2020 single "Deep End," the New Jersey-born artist has collaborated with Lil Wayne on multiple records, including Weezy's introspective single "Ain't Got Time" and her recent single "gold fronts."

Now, in honor of H&M’s new summer campaign, Foushée has shared a contemporary take on Depeche Mode's classic 1990 song "enjoy the silence." Titled Find The Strength In Silence, H&M's campaign is accompanied by a film that represents women who face public opinions every day, and to coincide help convey themes of "canceling out the noise" and "finding strength in silence," Foushée's reimagined version of "enjoy the silence" will serve as the film's soundtrack.

Ironically, Foushée's new blast from the past arrives weeks ahead of her highly anticipated project Time Machine, which the talented multihyphenate describes as "a time travel through memories, thoughts, emotions, [and] experiences." Set to release on June 4th, Time Machine will feature her previously heard single "Deep End."

Give Foushée's "enjoy the silence" a listen and let us know how her cover stacks up against Depeche Mode's original version.

Quotable Lyrics

Words like violence break the silence

Come crashing in into my little world

Painful to me, pierce right through me

Don't you understand? Oh, my little girl