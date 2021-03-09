mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fousheé Releases New Single "sing about love"

Aron A.
March 08, 2021 20:34
The singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist delivers her latest single, "sing about love."


It's been roughly a year since she released her debut single but singer/songwriter Foushée is already making her impact felt through her hypnotizing melodies and genre-bending approach to her craft. It was "Deep End" that ultimately propelled her career, as well as the sample that was used in Sleepy Hallow's hit record, "Deep End Freestyle." 

Gearing up for 2021, she's evidently maintaining the momentum at a high. Not only did she appear on Weezy's "Ain't Got Time, but she also delivered "single af" earlier this year. Now, she's back with her latest offering, "sing about love." The singer takes on jazz influences while her vocal prowess leaves you in a trance.

Along with the single, she was also named VEVO DSCVR artist and performed both of her latest singles for the series.

Check the latest from Foushée below.

Quotable Lyrics
It's been since forever
Swore I would never
I'll probably regret this but I
I can finally sing about love again

