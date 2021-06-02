Fousheé Debuts New Single "My Slime"

The last time we heard from Fousheé was her cover of Depeche Mode's classic tune "enjoy the silence" curated specifically for H&M's new summer campaign. She was previously named as Apple Music's Up Next Artist for the month of June and is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 4th. She also recently appeared on the digital cover of UPROXX and was named Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month.

If you're not familiar with the multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, now is the time to do so. She debuted her new track "my slime" today via RCA Records as a single from her forthcoming debut project Time Machine due this Friday (June 4). The slow-groove alt-R&B song pays ode to a lover she's obsessed with. Her smooth vocals float perfectly over the stripped beat as she sings the sweet lyrics of the track.

She released her other tracks "single af," "sing about love," and "golf fonts" with Lil Wayne ahead of the release of her album. Check out Fousheé's latest offering "my slime" and let us know how you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics

You're my slime

My partner in crime

We just spent the day, but you're still on my mind

Let's go to Paris sometime