mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fousheé Debuts New Single "My Slime"

Madusa S.
June 02, 2021 13:09
115 Views
00
0
Image via SpotifyImage via Spotify
Image via Spotify

my slime
Foushee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The songstress introduced the haunting song for fans today.


The last time we heard from Fousheé was her cover of Depeche Mode's classic tune "enjoy the silence" curated specifically for H&M's new summer campaign. She was previously named as Apple Music's Up Next Artist for the month of June and is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 4th. She also recently appeared on the digital cover of UPROXX and was named Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month. 

If you're not familiar with the multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, now is the time to do so. She debuted her new track "my slime" today via RCA Records as a single from her forthcoming debut project Time Machine due this Friday (June 4). The slow-groove alt-R&B song pays ode to a lover she's obsessed with. Her smooth vocals float perfectly over the stripped beat as she sings the sweet lyrics of the track. 

She released her other tracks "single af," "sing about love," and "golf fonts" with Lil Wayne ahead of the release of her album. Check out Fousheé's latest offering "my slime" and let us know how you're rocking with it. 

Quotable Lyrics

You're my slime
My partner in crime
We just spent the day, but you're still on my mind
Let's go to Paris sometime

Foushee
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fousheé Debuts New Single "My Slime"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject