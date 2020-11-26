The shocking news of Josie Harris's death was shared back in March, and since that time, the family of the mother of three has been doing their best to restructure their lives without her. The 40-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive while inside of her vehicle outside of her Valencia, Calif. home, and it was later revealed that she died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.Floyd Mayweather and Josie were together on and off for 15 years and the death of the mother of three of his children was devastating for the championship boxer. He took to social media to share old photos of their time together as he publicly grieved for his ex, and it has recently been reported that he has filed paperwork to take charge of her estate.

According to The Blast, Mayweather fled legal documents requesting that he be named the executor of Josie's estate. She reportedly died without a will, and while two of their children are legal adults, Mayweather states in the documents that they "have 'failed' to act on behalf of their mother." The documents reads that Mayweather is "the father of (Josie's) children and he is a creditor. (Josie) has no spouse and her two adult children have declined to act."

Immediately prior to Josie's untimely death, she was engaged in a lawsuit against Mayweather with millions of dollars on the line. Harris sued Mayweather for $20 million over an interview he conducted where she claimed he lied about her, including allegations that when he was arrested in 2010 for domestic violence again Josie, she was abusing drugs. She also stated that he was repeatedly physically abusive throughout their relationship.

Now, Mayweather has requested that a "special administrator" of his choosing, attorney Ron Rale, handle her estate "in her child support case" against him. The sports star would like Rale to "settle or to dismiss the case." The paperwork also suggested that Josie Harris was only worth $22K when she died, but that doesn't include any of her assets or property.

