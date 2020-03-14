Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was hit with shocking news three days ago when he learned that his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris had passed away. The former couple share three children together—20-year-old Koraun, 18-year-old Zion, 18, and 15-year-old daughter Jirah—and on Friday (March 13), Floyd took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late mother of his kids.

At the time of this publication, Floyd posted nearly one dozen photos of Josie with captions like, "My Love, "My Sweetheart," "My Friend," "My Flowers," "My Sunshine," "My Family," and "My Rock." Days ago, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station in Southern California received a call about an unresponsive woman who was in her car in the driveway of her home. Josie was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, but her cause of death is still unclear. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide unit is reportedly handling the remainder of the investigation.

Despite their past troubles, Floyd and Josie had come together for the best of their children. However, The Blast reports that they were still entangled in a $20 million legal battle. We continue to send our condolences to Josie Harris's loved ones. Check out Floyd's tributes below.