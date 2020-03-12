Floyd Mayweather's baby mother, Melissie Brim, remembered his ex and mother of his other three children, Josie Harris, in a touching tribute post on Wednesday, following Josie's tragic death on Monday night. Melissia, the mother of Floyd's daughter, Iyana "YaYa" Mayweather, had nothing but kind words for Josie, commending her for how well she raised her kids and for always treating YaYa like her own daughter.

"This one hurt," Melissia wrote along with a broken heart emoji on a throwback photo of Josie and Floyd posing with YaYa and their three kids, Koraun, Zion, and Jirah. "I’m typing this with tears in my eyes," she continued. "Josie I want you to know you’ve done such a great job with the kids. You’ve always loved YaYa like she was one of your own. I’ll never forget the last message you sent YaYa about us coming to visit you. You have my word to always be there for the kids if they need ANYTHING. My heart hurts for the kids right now, but I know you will watch over & protect them. May God bless your soul RIP #josielharris."

News broke early Wednesday morning that Josie had passed away on Monday night, after authorities found unresponsive in her car and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her death is currently under investigation, although law enforcement officials do not suspect that any foul play was involved. Floyd has yet to comment on the death of his ex, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Back in 2010, Floyd was convicted of domestic abuse and spent a few months in jail due to a violent altercation that occurred between the couple. He later told Katie Couric in an interview that Josie was high during the incident, and that he was attempting to restrain her. Josie filed a $20 million lawsuit against Floyd in 2015 for defamation, and the two were preparing to go to trial later this year to battle it out in court.