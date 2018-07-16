Josie Harris
- GramFloyd Mayweather Praises Late Ex Josie Harris: "All Natural... No Nose Job, No Fillers"Mayweather says women can't compare to Harris's natural beauty.By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Ignores Insults About Intelligence & Criminal PastHe says he must "have some type of common sense, some type of smarts" to make it this far in his career.By Erika Marie
- GossipFloyd Mayweather Files To Be Executor Of Late Ex Josie Harris's Estate: ReportHarris reportedly died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFloyd Mayweather Would "Give It All" For Late Ex Josie HarrisEarlier this year, Josie passed away from a reported accidental overdose. By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Labeled "Malicious And Inappropriate" For Attempt To Sanction Dead Ex-GirlfriendLawyers for the late ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr. have called him out for seeking sanctions against her in their ongoing $20 million legal dispute over a 2010 domestic violence altercation.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris Cause Of Death RevealedFloyd Mayweather's ex and the mother to his children, Josie Harris, passed away back in March.By Erika Marie
- GramFloyd Mayweather Shares That He's "Been Dealing With A Lot" In IG ClipFloyd Mayweather shares his struggles and says he's helping those in need during his time of grieving his recent losses.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather's Daughter Jirah's TikTok Video Includes Dark Message About FamilyFloyd Mayweather's daughter, Jirah, made a TikTok video to remember her late mother, Josie Harris, that also expressed some upsetting sentiments about her dad and siblings.By Lynn S.
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Abuse Detailed In Josie Harris Book Prior To DeathJosie Harris was reportedly in the midst of writing a tell-all book about Floyd Mayweather prior to her death.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Delays Two Fights As He Mourns Tragic LossesFloyd Mayweather lost the mother of his kids, his uncle, and his basketball icon friend within a matter of months.By Erika Marie
- RandomJosie Harris Death Investigation: No Evidence Of Drugs Or SuicideJose Harris was found dead in her vehicle a week ago, and investigators are still attempting to uncover her cause of death.By Erika Marie
- GramFloyd Mayweather Remembers Josie Harris With Touching Throwback PhotosFloyd Mayweather pays tribute to his late ex and mother of his children with nearly one dozen photos he shared on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Baby Mother Mourns His Late Ex Josie HarrisMelissia Brim, the mother of Floyd Mayweather's daughter, YaYa Mayweather, paid tribute to his ex, Josie Harris, who was found dead on Monday night.By Lynn S.
- SportsJosie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's Ex-GF, Passes Away At 40Josie Harris was found unresponsive in her car.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather To Battle Baby Mama In Court Over Domestic Abuse AllegationsMayweather is being sued for $20 million.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Loses Battle To Have Ex's Defamation Suit Thrown Out: ReportFloyd Mayweather's ex Josie Harris is able to move forward with her defamation case over his interview with Katie Couric.By Aron A.