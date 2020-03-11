Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, passed away on Monday night, according to TMZ. Harris was living in Valencia, California at the time and around 9:30 PM on Monday night, a call was placed to authorities. When they arrived at Harris' house, they found her in her car where she was unresponsive. As of right now, police are investigating her death but not as a homicide. Based on the evidence so far, they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

Mayweather and Harris had a topsy turvy relationship that played out in the public eye. Back in 2010, Mayweather was convicted of domestic abuse and even had to go to jail for a couple of months. Harris accused of Mayweather of six separate domestic violence instances although the boxer was only convicted for one of them.

A few years ago, Mayweather did an interview in which he spoke about Harris' claims, saying "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone."

Mayweather has yet to comment on Harris' death. Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.