Floyd Mayweather has been mourning the tragic passing of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Josie Harris. Harris was found dead in her car recently and many are wondering what exactly happened. The boxer has taken to his Instagram where he shared photos of his time with Harris. Meanwhile, it appears as though the boxer will be canceling the fights he had planned this year especially since he is also mourning his uncle.

Mayweather's relationship with Harris was quite complicated and there were various domestic violence incidents. In fact, Mayweather spent time in jail for attacking Harris. According to The Sun, Harris was working on a tell-all book that documented some of Mayweather's attacks. Below, you can find a snippet from the book.

Per The Sun:

“Before I could say anything Floyd again tightened his grip on my hair and beat the back of my head…” “He was determined to teach me a lesson. I could see it in his eyes. But, I knew I couldn’t lay down, so I fought back.” Josie describes how she tried to fight back – but stood no chance against the strength of the legendary boxer – and screamed for help as he continued to punch her. “I knew the power that Floyd Mayweather had in those hands and I was afraid now,” she wrote. “‘Motha f*ckin’ b***h, I want you outta’ my house…! Givin’ my money to C.J..’ he spat out in disgust.

Mayweather has yet to comment on the excerpt so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

