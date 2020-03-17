According to a report from TMZ, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Roger Mayweather, has sadly passed away at the age of 58.

Its unclear at the moment as for what the cause of his death was, but it’s been known that Roger had been in declining health for years. In fact, Floyd opened up about Roger's health back in 2015 and blamed boxing for damaging his brain. "My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing," Floyd said ... "He's only in his 50s, but it seems like he's an old man in his 80s.”

Eric Jamison / Getty Images

Roger Mayweather competed as a professional boxer between 1981 and 1999, when he retired to serve as a trainer to his nephew. Throughout his career, Roger won 59 of his 72 professional fights, winning the WBA super-featherweight world title and WBC light-welterweight world title among other distinctions

This report comes just days after Floyd lost another person super close to him, and that being Josie Harris, the mother to three of his children. While details remain scarce on both deaths, let’s keep Floyd and his family in our prayers during this difficult time.

RIP Uncle Roger.