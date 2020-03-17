The news about Floyd Mayweather's ex Josie Harris was a shock to all, especially their three children. On Monday, March 9, police responded to a call in Santa Clarita's Valencia, California and found Josie reportedly inside of her car in the driveway. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after they performed CPR.

There was nothing at the scene that hinted at a cause of death, and unsurprisingly, an investigation was launched. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene and TMZ now reports that there is no evidence of suicide, either.

Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris share three children together: 20-year-old Koraun, 18-year-old Zion, and 15-year-old daughter Jirah. It's been reported that one of their kids found the Josie in her vehicle that somber day. Three days after it was announced that Josie Harris had passed away, Floyd paid tribute to her by posting photos of their life together.

He included captions like, "My Love, "My Sweetheart," "My Friend," "My Flowers," "My Sunshine," "My Family," and "My Rock." Investigators will have to wait for a medical examiner's report, but her case has not been treated as a homicide.