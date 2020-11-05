There have been many changes in Floyd Mayweather's life within the last year. He recently learned that his 20-year-old daughter Yaya Mayweather has added her name to the growing list of women who have children by NBA YoungBoy, his father passed away, and his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris died of an accidental overdose. Harris and Mayweather share three children together, and while they were known for their legal battles, Floyd Mayweather recently told Hollywood Unlocked that he would give anything to have Josie back.

“Everything I ask for in life… I got. And I’ll say this every day: Just for her to come back, I’ll give it all,” said Mayweather. "Every day I think about it, it’s tough. It’s very, very touchy. She was a great woman, so I couldn’t put her in the ground. I didn’t want to throw dirt on her. A beautiful spirit, a beautiful person. We couldn’t throw dirt on her. So I got her a mausoleum.”

Through this portion of his interview, it was obvious that Mayweather struggled to communicate his feelings. He called the situation "tough" and admitted it was a "touchy" subject. Check out a clip of Floyd Mayweather speaking about Josie Harris below.