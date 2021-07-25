This weekend, rising Alabama rapper and newly crowned XXL Freshman Flo Milli celebrated the one-year anniversary of her debut mixtape Ho, why is you here ? by hitting Rolling Loud for an electrifying performance. While in Miami, she also happened to run into one of the most beloved Hip-Hop acts of today: Travis Scott.

Like any fan or fellow ar7 tist would do given the opportunity, Flo Milli took a picture with Cactus Jack, but after posting the photo alongside the caption "Real life Barbie & Ken vibeeesss [pink heart emoji]," upset Kylie Jenner fans started to flood her DMs with hateful, mean, and negative comments.

One fan responded to the Ho, why is you here ? rapper's story post by immediately calling Flo Milli out of her name, saying, "Are you stupid b*tch ? You dumb." Another Kylie Jenner fan went into detail and said, "Kylie way better than your lil no built a** fake hair head a** [crying laughing emoji] you know exactly wtf your doing with that caption.. just wait until it's your bd haha karma is real [kissing emoji]." And if that wasn't toxic enough, a third fan ripped Flo Milli to shreds as well. "He don't want yo stank a**," the unidentified fan said. "You a f*ckin thot man you for everybody he know better. Tryna be the next Kylie gtfo."

While she only opted to share three of the hateful story replies, there's no telling how many more messages like this she received. Regardless, Flo Milli has responded to the situation by keeping it lighthearted, saying, "all I said was I look like barbie and he looks like ken [female shrug emoji]."

See the strangely aggressive hate comments towards Flo Milli below.

On a more positive note, it appears that Flo Milli's Rolling Loud weekend in Miami has been going really well, as she has been able to link up with some of Hip-Hop's other bright stars as well. From more alternative fan favorites like Ski Mask The Slump God and Rico Nasty to artists like Don Toliver and Young Thug, see all of Flo Milli's celebrity-filled photos below. Hopefully, one of these cool meetups results in a collaboration sometime soon.



Flo Milli/Instagram



Flo Milli/Instagram