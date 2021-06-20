After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottrecently seemingly confirmed their reconciliation. Traveling to New York together with Stormi earlier this week to attend the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School, Travis gave Kylie a shoutout in his acceptance speech.

"Wifey, I love you so much," he spoke, essentially confirming the two were in fact an item again. Kylie later took to Instagram herself to share a snap of herself and the ASTROWORLD artist at the event, further breathing life into the rumors. In honor of Father's Day, the beauty mogul took to social media again, sharing a photo of herself snuggled up next to Travis as he held Stormi.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

"Happy Father’s Day [Travis Scott]," wrote Kylie, tagging the rapper in the post. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you," she affectionately penned.

Jenner and Scott previously split back in October of 2019, but remained on very good terms, often spending time together to co-parent Stormi. "We have such a great relationship," Jenner said of their relationship back in 2020.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," she gushed.

As of now, it seems the two are giving their romantic relationship another go.