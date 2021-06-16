Fans haven't seen this famous family strut down the red carpet together since 2019, but Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster reunited in New York City. Last month, it was announced that Scott would be one of a handful of creatives to be honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York. The event took place on Tuesday (June 15), and it's reported that Kylie and little Stormi traveled to the Big Apple to support the rapper.

Travis and Kylie announced that their split back in October 2019, but the parents have been the subject of reconciliation rumors ever since. They've both maintained that they are close friends and have mutual respect for one another, but E! News reports that Scott kicked up dust once again at the end of his Parsons Benefit speech.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

Scott made sure to acknowledge his loved ones by saying, "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you." Although neither party has confirmed that they've reconciled their romance, it hasn't taken long for their red carpet family photos to circulate amid conversations of them rekindling their relationship. Recently, Kylie came forward to deny rumors that she and Travis were back together, albeit in an open relationship.

Meanwhile, weeks ago, Scott spoke about his Parsons Benefit honor. “I’m very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," he said. "I’ve always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It’s about the vision. It’s about making your own things, seeing what’s out there, and never compromising.”



Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

