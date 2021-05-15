Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world at this point and his various endorsement deals are proof of this. He is a recognizable name that pretty well every music fan has heard of, and it's all very well deserved. He has always been an innovator when it comes to his sound and as a result, fans are always looking forward to what he will drop next. In fact, this innovation has also brought some awards his way and in June, he will be receiving yet another big honor.

According to a press release, the Parsons Benefit will be giving Travis a special honor for his contributions to fashion and the arts. The Parsons Benefit is held every single year and they always look to honor people who are visionaries in their field. In a statement, Travis explained just how excited he is to receive this award.

“I’m very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators,” Scott said. “I’ve always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It’s about the vision. It’s about making your own things, seeing what’s out there, and never compromising.”

The award ceremony will take place on June 15th at The Rooftop at Pier 17 which is located in New York City. We're sure Scott is already counting down the days.

