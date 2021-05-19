All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after many public appearances together in recent weeks, suggesting something more than simple co-parenting is going on between the two.

TMZ recorded footage of the exes with their daughter out for a day of family fun at Disneyland in California. Stormi’s cousins and friends were also present to enjoy the theme park. Kylie posted a picture to her story with the caption “hands full today,” followed by shots from the outing, including one of Jenner and Scott posing with Stormi on a ride.

Travis posted an adorable shot of him walking through the park with Stormi holding her hand, captioned “A forever ride.”

While some speculate this Disney trip means the couple is back together, it could also mean nothing at all, as it appears to be an annual occasion for the family. Last year in January, right after Jenner and Scott split, they took Stormi to Disney for her birthday.

The difference between this year and last year, however, is the increased amount of date-like displays between Jenner and Scott, in addition to their appearances with Stormi. As we reported, the pair were spotted on a “triple date” with the Biebers, as well as Kendall and her boyfriend, last week. A week before that, Kylie posted a few videos getting close with Scott at the club for his birthday festivities. Regardless of their mysterious relationship status, it is nice to see them co-parenting in the best interest of their child.

Check out some footage from the Disney date below.

