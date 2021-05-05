Let the rumors continue... according to multiple sources, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not back together, despite videos showing them very publicly displaying their affection for one another during La Flame's birthday weekend in Miami.

After Kylie Jenner was spotted in Miami for Travis Scott's birthday party, fans speculated that Stormi's parents had gotten back together. While Travis and Kylie have remained close during their split, co-parenting their three-year-old daughter, they have consistently shut down dating rumors every time the gossip makes its way to the news. This time was no different.



Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

The former couple reportedly had dinner at Komodo before heading to LIV Miami, where Travis performed over the weekend. "They were very close and affectionate," said an insider, according to PEOPLE. "They kept flirting and looked happy." A second source added, "They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together."

Kylie was updating her social media pages throughout the night, posting one video that caught everyone's attention where she sticks out her foot in Travis' direction before the rapper proceeds to play around with her.

Despite the pair being pretty close, sources say they're "not fully back together." However, neither of them has publicly dated anybody else since they broke up so the door has always been open for a possible reconciliation. Do you think Travis and Kylie might get back together at some point?

[via]