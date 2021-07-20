Right after XXL shared Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg's cypher for the 2021 Freshman list, the publication dropped their roundtable interview, which is definitely pretty awkward at times. During the conversation, Rose, Milli, Shiesty, and Dugg sat in a circle and answered what their experience was like participating in the annual hip-hop tradition.

"The cypher was a little scary," honestly said Rubi Rose. "Everything else was a breeze. It was fun and it was cool to meet my fellow freshmen."

When it came time for Pooh Shiesty to answer the question, he looked completely disinterested, as though he would have rathered to be anywhere else in the world. "They cool, fosho," he said about his fellow Freshmen. "History in the making."

People have been making fun of Pooh's demeanor during this interview, acting aloof and showing clear signs of boredom. Sitting down with a blank expression on his face, it's possible that Pooh was thinking that this interview should have been an email, and not an in-person thing.

This year's XXL Freshman class has been criticized from all corners. Whether people are laughing at Pooh's interview, Coi Leray's cypher freestyle, or iann dior's no-show for the freestyle portion, the world has definitely had something to say about this list. Watch the viral video below.