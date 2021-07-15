The women took over with strong showings in the latest XXL Freshman cypher, including Rubi Rose, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, and 42 Dugg.

While the world continues to talk about Coi Leray's freestyle from the other day, Blxst and Toosii came through with a strong cypher effort before XXL uploaded the most recent video, featuring lyrical showcases from four other 2021 Freshmen. Sliding over a Nick Mira-produced beat, Rubi Rose started off the party and, according to the fans, she may have had the standout showing here. She was followed by Pooh Shiesty, who came through with a stop-start flow that distracted from Rubi's display earlier. Flo Milli came through with bubbly and raunchy bars to follow through, shining over the production before 42 Dugg closed out the affair.

"Pretty little face, but this body like a porn star/Shiesty little bitch, yeah, you know I’m going too far," rapped Rubi Rose in her verse, looking over at Pooh and attempting to recreate the viral moment between Latto and Fivio Foreign last year.

"He finna treat me right ’cause I’m a lady, but I got him fucking me like I’m a hoe/It ain’t nobody who do it like Milli/It ain’t nobody who hotter than Flo," bragged Flo Milli in her verse.

Watch the new cypher video below, featuring Rubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg.