Flo Milli Releases Debut Project "Ho, Why Is You Here?"

Alex Zidel
July 24, 2020 11:26
Ho, why is you here ?
Flo Milli

Flo Milli makes her debut with the new project "Ho, why is you here ?"


Flo Milli shit! Across the internet, people are celebrating 20-year-old Alabama rapper Flo Milli, who has officially released her debut project Ho, why is you here ?

The project introduces the rising star to the world, bringing her into the spotlight as one of the femcees that people are keeping their eyes on. Charismatic, confident, and ready to take on the world, Flo Milli is the latest star to break into the spotlight. 

With twelve hard-hitting new songs, you'll find yourself bobbing your head to each one as Flo Milli quickly makes her case as one of the year's breakout success stories. As we keep an eye on her trajectory, make sure to listen to her new project and stay tuned for whatever she has coming our way.

Tracklist:

1. Mood Everyday (Intro)
2. Beef FloMix
3. Like That Bitch
4. In The Party
5. Pockets Bigger
6. Weak
7. Send The Addy
8. 19
9. May I
10. Pussycat Doll
11. Not Friendly
12. Scuse Me

