Ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up (which seems to be true) the 22-year-old was reported to be dating her ex Tyga - which quickly died out - and then sources claimed she was getting friendly with Drake. The rumour started after Kylie attended his birthday party in Los Angeles and was fueled by some seemingly delusional fans who assumed that her attendance in the VIP section meant something more.



Cole Burston/Getty Images

After sources made it clear that Kylie and Drake are just friends with no romantic connection a certain wave of fans are still not convinced since they think the two are really a thing.

"Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently," an insider recently revealed. "At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically." Kylie or Drake has yet to come through to confirm or deny the reports but Kylie's baby father, Travis, reportedly isn't bothered by the news.

Peep more reactions to the possible romantic link up and let us know what you think. Could Kylie and Drake really be a thing?