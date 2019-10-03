Given the timing of this update, it's pretty clear that Tyga has something to get off his chest about his much-discussed "2AM date" with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. This week, the self-made billionaire and her superstar boyfriend Travis Scott decided to take a break, effectively ending their relationship for the time being. Hours after the news broke, Kylie was actually spotted at the studio with T-Raw, leading social media spectators to go absolutely bonkers. Could they be getting back together? Is he the reason for the split? Just a few moments ago, Jenner broke her silence about all the rumors being spread, telling the world that she and Travis are focusing on raising their daughter together. She also noted that she was not on a date with Tyga. The California-based rapper might have something to say about that though.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Updating his Instagram story with a singular emoji, Tyga did all the talking he needed to do. His message is clear and we all have a pretty good idea what he's speaking to. Simply adding a "cap" emoji to his account, the "Taste" rapper is insinuating that Kylie isn't telling the whole truth about their late-night encounter this week. Perhaps he'll be telling his side of the story soon?

This saga is getting juicier by the minute and gossip fiends around the world are feeling this. What do you think went down between Kylie and Tyga?