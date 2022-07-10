The past few weeks have been wilder than usual for concertgoers. While every event is filled with entertaining activities from performers like crowd surfing and iconic dance routines, lately, there's been an increase in the number of fans getting hurt.

As a refresher, just last week Lil Uzi Vert chucked a cell phone into a crowd packed with fans. The outcome? It slammed into a young girl's head causing her to bleed from the injuries. Another incident took place with Cardi B at the Wireless Festival. Video footage captured her getting aggressive with someone who repeatedly tried to grab her microphone out of her hand.

Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

There have been countless other run-ins with fans as of late, but a new clip has surfaced on the internet, putting all the other occurrences to bed for now. This one involved Lil Baby, one of the hottest rappers in the industry hailing out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The father of two was rapping his hit song "On Me," in front of a screaming crowd when a fan decided to maneuver his way on stage. He didn't get too far though. Before he could even extend his arms fully, Baby's security rammed him forcefully, causing him to fly off the platform and into the audience. Instantly, gasps filled the air as the man made his way down.

In recent news regarding the 27-year-old phenomenon, he was left in complete disbelief after a white rapper claimed to sound similar to him. Known as Lil Man J, the teenager has been going viral for allegedly having the same voice and flow as Baby. Unamused by the internet's opinion, Baby threw in his own, saying, "Is this a joke or he serious?"