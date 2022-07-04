Lil Uzi Vert threw a phone into the crowd during his headlining performance at U.K.’s Wireless Festival over the weekend, and a fan alleges that it smashed into her head and left her bloodied. The claim was made by TikTok user @DrillaG in two videos showing the injury.

“I am the chick that got her head smashed in by the phone,” the fan said. “Yes, there was some damage caused, but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with."



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

In the clip, Uzi can be seen throwing the phone straight up into the sky as he begins to perform his 2016 song “Money Longer.” The fan added that they were unable to dodge the incoming projectile because of the density of the packed crowd.

“And even if I did [move out of the way] it would have hit someone either way, [the phone] wouldn’t hit [the ground] first, “ she stated.

After the phone hit her head, she was escorted away from the performance by security.

Later in the performance, Uzi threw himself into the crowd by doing a front flip off of the stage during his track, "POP." The song was featured on Uzi's 2020 album, Eternal Atake.

Check out the fan's TikTok posts below.

