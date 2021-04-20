Our recent interview with Erica Banks caused a bit of a stir. Banks has been lighting up the Rap scene with her TikTok challenges and collaborations with artists like Yella Beezy and Jacquees, so we chatted with the Warner Records artist for our Rise & Grind series where we highlight and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. We've continued to support Banks with each release and while we spoke with her, we asked about the ongoing rumors about her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, Banks's fellow 1501 Certified Entertainment labelmate.

Last year there was some drama with Megan Thee Stallion. I wanted to ask you if you’ve reached out or if she has reached out to you at all in the last year to squash things? No. Are you open to that? No.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Soon, the answers went viral and circulated online, and after The Neighborhood Talk reposted the portion of our interview, Banks slid in their comments to respond to the controversy. "I knew this was bait during the interview, hence me saying 'No' to both questions," said Banks.

"There is no beef, and me speaking about anything in regards to those questions was 'No' to refrain from my words being misconstrued like interviewers do. They can't misconstrue a one word response. Be blessed y'all." She set the record straight. Back in January, Banks spoke with The Shade Room and said that she would collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion because, in the end, "it's all about business, it's nothing personal."

