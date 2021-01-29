Yella Beezy Links With Fellow Dallas Rapper Erica Banks On "Star"

Now that her "Buss It" single has become a viral hit, Erica Banks is the latest artist to watch in the rap game. The Dallas rapper has been seeking to solidify her spot in the industry with the help of 1501 Certified Entertainment and Warner Records, and on Friday (January 29), Banks is back on the scene with Yella Beezy, as she's featured on his latest release, "Star."

The two Dallas rappers trade boastful bars over an uptempo beat that has a familiar sample that is easily recognizable by Spike Lee fans. Back in the late 1980s, Lee shared his classic film School Daze and on its soundtrack, E.U.'s (Experience Unlimited) dance single "Da Butt" was featured. The song also made an appearance in the film, and it looks as if Yella Beezy and Erica Banks believed it would make for a hit for them, as well.

Stream Beezy and Banks's "Star" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

On my mama I was 13 bringing hammers to the party

Sneakin' in the cabinets gettin' drunk off some Bacardi

Paint that b*tch back make you think I was an artist



