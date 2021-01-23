The 1501 queen is certainly enjoying her rise to fame.
Erica Banks, aka “Miss Buss It”, has been trending ever since her song “Buss It” became a mega-popular dance challenge on the video-sharing app TikTok. Banks has had major success since the trend began, even signing a record deal with Warner Records right after the single blew up. It’s been over a week since she celebrated her new record deal, and it seems that Banks hasn’t stopped celebrating since.
However, just because she’s celebrating doesn’t mean she’s stopped working. For Banks, it seems as though her life right now is all work and all play, showing off her daily antics on her Instagram, @realericabanks.
From sharing photos of herself on set to posting new articles to encouraging her fans to keep streaming her single, Erica Banks has not stopped interacting with fans since her career took off.
Chart-Topper
Banks shared a screenshot of her single “Buss It” on the iTunes chart, where it had been sitting at #3 for over a week underneath Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” and 24kGoldn’s “Mood”.
Photoshoot Flex
In a series of three short videos, Banks showed off her curves during a promo photoshoot. Wowza.
Fit Check
Banks flashed a pic of her cute outfit in a brand partnership with Akira before heading out to Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta.
Baby Blues
While she was on set, Banks’ blue fit had all of us shook.
Money Moves
Banks wants fans to “Cum to da Bank.” Will do!
Sweet Like Mango
Banks flashes her pearly whites and orange dress in this photo set.
Henny-thing Is Possible
Even a “chill day” needs a little bit of booze.
Dominating 2021
Erica shares the final shots from a photoshoot in this sexy post.
Air Time
Apparently, we’ll be hearing Erica on iHeart Radio sometime soon.