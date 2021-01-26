As her single "Buss It" makes waves due to a viral dance challenge, Erica Banks is receiving more attention. The 1501 Certified Entertainment artist recently inked a deal with Warner Records, and we're sure to hear much more from the Texas rapper throughout the year. Since she first stepped onto the scene, people have been comparing her to her labelmate Megan Thee Stallion, but Banks has held on to her individuality while absorbing criticism from naysayers.

In a sit down with The Shade Room, Banks was asked if she would be open to hopping on a record with Megan. "I would collab with Megan Thee Stallion because, at the end of the day, it's all business. It's nothing personal," said Banks. It's been no secret that Meg and 1501 have been at odds and the rapper has even sued them after signing a management deal with Roc Nation.

"At the end of the day, we're all artists and at the end of the day, we all do music. So, anything personal, which there is nothing, I wouldn't even look at outside the business. So, we artists, we rap. It's all good." Erica was also asked if she had a dream collaboration for the remix to "Buss It."

"You know what, we ain't even—and I said this in an interview earlier—we ain't even talked about no remix," she said. "Everybody keep asking, so maybe, I don't know, we might end up doing it." Then, she revealed that she wished Nicki Minaj would lend her talents to the remix because she's a huge fan of the Queen rapper.

Check out the clip of her interview below and make sure you read our article: Who Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The "Buss It" Rapper.