All week, you've likely been bombarded with videos of women showing the world what they're working with with a remix of Nelly's "Hot In Herre" playing in the background. In case you didn't know, the rapper behind the viral remix of the classic record is Erica Banks, who sampled the record on "Buss It", her most successful single to date.

The song, released last year, has sparked the first viral dance challenge of 2021, jump-starting Erica Banks' young career and planting her as an upcoming threat in the rap game. Everybody has been attempting the challenge, and the 1501 Entertainment signee has likely been getting calls from all of the major labels trying to lock her down on a contract. This week, the Dallas native signed a brand new deal with Warner Records, celebrating on Instagram.

"I am proud to announce that I am now signed to @warnerrecords," wrote Erica Banks on a video of herself and 1501 CEO Carl Crawford popping bottles at the contract signing. "Thank you to EVERYBODY supporting me, and thank you to @1501_certified_ent. I’m just gettin started!"

With this single, Banks has proven that, unlike what people were saying at the beginning of her career, she's not just a Megan Thee Stallion copycat. She's actually got a chance to make it big as an artist.

