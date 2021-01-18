When Erica Banks burst onto the scene last year, she was compared harshly to Megan Thee Stallion. People claimed that the Texas-raised rapper was ripping off the Hot Girl's style, which she has repeatedly denied. It wasn't until "Buss It" took off on social media with a twerk challenge that people began taking Banks seriously. The rapper has since signed a new record label deal, but she's still being mentioned in the same conversations as Megan.

This week, Megan's former best friend Kelsey Nicole stirred the pot by contributing to Banks' "Buss It" challenge, which surprised many of Megan's fans considering the two were very close as recently as last year. Kelsey wasn't backing down after critics called her out though.

"If she was a real friend in the beginning, she wouldn't be doing all this... Clout at its finest," said someone in Kelsey's comments. "Na baby it's called I don't owe anyone sh*t, and it's all love with everyone. Show love get love," she replied.

Another commenter suggested that Megan Thee Stallion taught Kelsey everything she knows about twerking, to which she responded, "Meg ain't teach sh*t, foh."

Do you think that Kelsey Nicole was being intentionally shady by sharing her "Buss It" challenge, knowing that Megan and Erica have had differences in the past?