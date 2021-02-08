Bow Wow can't party like he used to. When he hit the club with Texas it-girl Erica Banks, he learned that the hard way.

Having just been chastised by the Houston mayor a few weeks ago, Bow Wow continued living his life with another club night out, enjoying time with friends and peers by checking in with the 1501 Entertainment signee, one of the hottest rising rappers of the moment, Erica Banks. Following her feature verse on Yella Beezy's "STAR" and her own "Buss It" success, Banks has a lot to celebrate and she did just that at the club. Downing a big swig of Hennessy, the 22-year-old had a good time but those around her, including the 33-year-old Bow Wow, were shocked at how hard she was partying.

Holding his own bottle in hand, Bow was about to take a drink from it before landing eyes on Erica Banks, who was mid-chug on the brown liquor. His face dropped, seemingly amazed that Erica could handle herself so well while getting so drunk. He immediately looked around him to see if anybody else was as shocked, but he looks to have been the only one that thought this was out of the ordinary. To everybody else, this was just another night out... in the middle of a pandemic.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

They're not the only two to have partied during Super Bowl Weekend. Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby all linked up last night in the same luxury box to watch the game together, also welcoming New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Shaq, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and more into their bubble.

