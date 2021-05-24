rise & grind
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Smiley Explains "Buy Or Bye" Concept, Talks Drake Co-Sign, CLB, & MoreFor this week's Rise & Grind, we caught up with Drake's favorite rapper, Smiley, to discuss "Buy Or Bye 2," performing at OVO Fest for his second-ever live show, and his recent health journey. ByAron A.2.0K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z's Roc Nation & Marveling At His HeightKalan.FrFr details his love for Kanye West, signing to Jay-Z, and the state of Los Angeles' hip-hop scene on Rise & Grind. ByAron A.5.7K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: KenTheMan Details Origins Of Her Name & Talks Working With PornHubHouston rapper KenTheMan joins us for the latest edition of "Rise & Grind," in which she discusses her latest EP, her partnership with Asylum Records, the story behind her stage name, and more.ByJoshua Robinson7.1K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Saint Bodhi Teases DJ Dahi Project Coming SoonSaint Bodhi discusses her breakout project "Mad World," getting a story published in Marvel's "Black Panther" comic book, her love for video games, and the moment she found out that she was Grammy-nominated for "Rise & Grind."ByJoshua Robinson1.8K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Ray Vaughn Calls TDE His "Dream Label" & Talks LyricsRay Vaughn talks signing with TDE, his upcoming music, the art of freestyling, bodying the L.A Leakers booth and much more on "Rise & Grind."ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: BIG30 Says He & Pooh Shiesty Are Bringing Back "Real-Deal Street Music"Memphis' "King Of Killbranch" BIG30 talks Pooh Shiesty comparisons, co-signs from Juicy J and Yo Gotti, and how he's bringing back "real-deal street music." ByAron A.9.8K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: OMB Bloodbath Talks Houston's Third Ward, Close Relationship With George Floyd, & MoreOMB Bloodbath speaks on the dynamic at LVRN, being mentored by George Floyd, her community work in Houston, and much more for "Rise & Grind."ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: DijahSB On Kid Cudi's Co-Sign, Non-Binary Representation In Rap & MoreToronto's DijahSB joins us for this week's edition of "Rise & Grind" where they discuss Kid Cudi's co-sign, "Head Above The Waters," and more. ByAron A.2.2K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Pressa Speaks On Coi Leray "Attachments" Remix, The Loss Of Houdini & MoreToronto's Pressa joins us for this week's edition of "Rise & Grind" where he reveals why he chose Coi Leray over Pooh Shiesty for the "Attachments" remix, his love for "Snowfall" and the legacy of the late Houdini. ByAron A.4.0K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Chiiild's Music Is Steeped In Nostalgia & R&B Montreal artist Chiiild is making waves in the r'n'b scene with a fusion of sounds.ByRose Lilah1.9K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: SoFaygo Talks Signing With Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, Debut Album & MoreSoFaygo reflects on his meteoric rise hours ahead of his first-ever live performance in Atlanta.ByJoshua Robinson3.5K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Mereba Talks "AZEB," Spillage Village, & Which New Rapper Has GOAT PotentialMereba reflects on the creation of "AZEB," connecting with J.I.D and EarthGang, producing for other artists, and her top five rappers of all time. ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Dro Kenji On Internet Money Partnership, Being Influenced By XXXTentacion & SoundCloud RapDro Kenji speaks about his new project "F*ck Your Feelings," getting established with Internet Money, and more for "Rise & Grind."ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Yungeen Ace Speaks On Jacksonville Rap Beef & Favorite King Von MemoryYungeen Ace details his debut album "Life Of Betrayal 2x," his viral song "Who I Smoke," and Jacksonville rap beef for "Rise & Grind."ByAlex Zidel8.9K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Young Rog Breaks Down Why He Signed With Shelley FKA DRAM & LVRNYoung Rog talks about his unqiue label situation with Shelley FKA DRAM's Waver and LVRN, his new project "Boy Next Door," and more in this new edition of "Rise & Grind."ByRose Lilah1.8K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: BlueBucksClan Talk L.A. Hip-Hop, "Clan Virus 2," Connecting With QuavoSouth Central's BlueBucksClan joins us for this week's "Rise & Grind" where they discuss their athletic past, "Clan Virus 2," working with Quavo, and the state of L.A. hip-hop. ByAron A.2.1K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Kevo Muney Talks "Leave Some Day," His Church Roots & MoreKevo Muney discusses "Leave Some Day," his Church roots, and the profound effect that his late grandmothers had on him as both a person and artist.ByJoshua Robinson2.5K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Fousheé Talks Lil Wayne Collabs, "Time Machine," & Claiming Her Credit On "Deep End"Fousheé, the voice behind the infamous "Deep End" vocal sample that has come to define a TikTok generation, breaks down her success thus far, including studio sessions with Lil Wayne and her brand new project, "time machine."ByRose Lilah2.9K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Fredo Bang Reveals Lost Collab With King Von & Speaks On YNW Melly's A&R SkillsBaton Rouge's Fredo Bang is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, "Murder Made Me." He joins us for this week's "Rise & Grind" where he discusses his odd encounter with Kanye West, his first bars, and his relationship with YNW Melly. ByAron A.8.3K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Unfoonk On Making "Real" With Young Thug & New AlbumUnfoonk speaks on being part of a famous music family with Young Thug, their "Slime Language 2" collaboration "Real," his upcoming new music, and more.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views