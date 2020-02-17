Eric Bellinger & Chase N Cashe Connect To Release "Scenarios"

The acclaimed songwriter and R&B star, Eric Bellinger teamed up with New Orleans-bred producer, Chase N. Cashe to provide the culture with a collaborative project we didn't know we needed in Scenarios (2020). Last year alone, the "Run It Up" singer released three full-length projects, The Rebirth2 (2019), Saved By the Bellinger (2019), and Cuffing Season 3 (2019) while Chase N. Cashe delivered two EPs of his own in We Never CloseIII (2019) alongside Negus and 3 Point Star (2019). Now, these two coveted personalities have come together to curate one of the better R&B projects of the year thus far with Scenarios.

Chase N. Cashe provides Eric Bellinger with the perfect canvas for him to show off his extensive songwriting ability. Cashe's ability to find unique sample beds and coat them with heavy 808 basslines and complimentary synth pads allows Bellinger to recline on the instrumentation and let the music speak for itself rather than force himself out of his vocal range. With only two features (Verse Simmonds and G Perico) on the project, Eric Bellinger and Chase N. Cashe have a genuine bond that enables them to have fun while in a creative mind frame.

With songs like "Pack A Bag," "Bad Tho," "Chakras," "Scenarios," and more, Bellinger and Cashe could find their way to the top of the Billboard list in the coming weeks.

Listen to Eric Bellinger x Chase N. Cashe's Scenarios in the streaming link provided below and let us know if you're feeling the project in the comment section.

Tracklist

1. Do It All

2. Just Got Paid

3. Pack A Bag (feat. Verse Simmonds)

4. Tipper

5. Scenarios (feat. G Perico)

6. Bad Tho

7. Eyes Closed

8. Spoiled

9. Shy

10. Chakras

11. Valentine

12. Brand New

13. Last