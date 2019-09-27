Eric Bellinger Releases New Project "Saved By The Bellinger"

After weeks of promotion, which included hearing songs like “Ball” & “Champagne,” west coast R&B singer Eric Bellinger decides to return to the scene today and share his new project, Saved By The Bellinger.

The follow up to Rebirth 2 contains 10 tracks in total and features guest appearances from K Camp, Kehlani, Wale, Guapdad 400, and Marcus Black. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of GVE MiKE, Soundz & more.

Out now, fans can stream the R&B project in its entirety (below). Hit play and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Tapped In

2. Ball

3. Moist (feat. K CAMP)

4. New Obsession

5. Headline (feat. Kehlani)

6. Delicious AF

7. On My Back (feat. Marcus Black)

8. Champagne (feat. Wale & Guapdad 4000)

9. Might Sound Crazy

10. Brand