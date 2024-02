Hailing from New Orleans, Chase N. Cashe brings a unique style to hip-hop. His debut album, Gumbeaux, got the name from his favorite food, gumbo, because gumbo is a mix of many ingredients, just like his music. After Gumbeaux he released a mixtape, The Heir Up There, with DJ Drama and landed a spot on Drake’s "Club Paradise" tour with ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar. He doubles as both rapper and producer.