Eric Bellinger Continues To "Run It Up" With Another One

Mitch Findlay
November 21, 2019 15:23
331 Views
20
0
Run It Up
Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger's quest for love continues.


The RnB war has been waging, and Eric Bellinger has set his sights on the major prize. With a new album set to arrive on the morrow, the hopeless romantic has followed up yesterday's onslaught with another new single. "Run It Up" finds our hero courting yet another potential love interest; it's not that he's a player, he's just that dedicated to finding a soul mate. Queuing up a smooth dose of early millennium RnB (might Tory Lanez have sparked a trend?) Bellinger all but slides onto the scene with some crisp vocals.

"You the type don't fold for nothin, though a n***a not known for cuffin, damn!" he declares, admitting this one has him acting out of character. "Though a n***a not known for lustin'." Sometimes, the heart wants what it wants, and the quest for true love can be difficult indeed. Luckily, Bellinger has music as an outlet, and he's been keeping his fans satiated in that department. Look for that new Eric Bellinger album to drop tomorrow, and may he find success in his pursuits. 

Quotable Lyrics

You the type don't fold for nothin,
Though a n***a not known for cuffin, damn
Though a n***a not known for lusting

Eric Bellinger
