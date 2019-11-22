mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Gives Us "Cuffing Season 3" To Bump All Winter Long

Arielle London
November 22, 2019 12:36
Cuffing Season 3
Eric Bellinger

The perfect soundtrack for time with bae.


It may be cold outside but it just for that much warmer through your speakers. All week long has been "CS3 Week" where Eric Bellinger released a song every day leading up to the arrival of his new album Cuffing Season 3. Well, the album is finally here and it is filled with bangers, mellow and chill songs, but also upbeat numbers to get us through the wintertime. 

Bellinger sings effortlessly over the beats about women, love, getting intimate, and more throughout the 23 songs on the project. The title of the album gives you a good idea of what you're about to listen to when you press play and it's worth it when you do. To hear the beautiful ballads and sensual tracks hit play below.

It's cuffing season, y'all.

MIXTAPES Eric Bellinger Gives Us "Cuffing Season 3" To Bump All Winter Long
