Eminem is giving us all a chance to try to catch up to his rapid-fire flow on "Godzilla" by dropping a visually-appealing lyric video for the Juice WRLD-featured track. On Wednesday, the seasoned MC announced on social media that he'd concocted a helpful tool for all those visual learners out there hoping to master his unreal verse on the reportedly record-breaking track, which has him spitting approximately 229 words in 30 seconds.

The animated visuals stick to the established "monster" theme of the track, though the words appearing on the screen become difficult to follow at times due to how quickly they disappear from the screen as Em raps at the speed of light.

Em's remarkable delivery on the Music To Be Murdered By track led to the launch of the comical #GodzillaChallenge, a contest in which fans can compete to win a repost and additional prizes from Em if they manage to spit all those bars in that short time frame. The challenge has spawned many attempts from the Stans and fellow rappers alike. So far, Bizzy Bone has attempted the challenge, as has Biz Markie, both of whom Em has acknowledged for their efforts. While he hasn't set a deadline for the contest, he'll likely be declaring his favourite submissions sooner rather than later, so any hopeful prospects better get to practicing.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images