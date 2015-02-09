lyric video
- MusicEminem Drops "Godzilla" Lyric VideoEminem dropped a lyric video to accompany his track, "Godzilla," with the late Juice WRLD, following the launch of the #GodzillaChallenge.ByLynn S.3.4K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares A Very Visual Lyric Video For "Hot Shower" On IGTVChance shares a new clip .ByMilca P.2.9K Views
- NewsPost Malone & Swae Lee Have Their Latest Hit In "Sunflower"Post Malone & Swae Lee combine forces for another smash hit.ByAlex Zidel54.6K Views
- NewsChris Brown & Agnez Mo Unleash A Powerful Duet In "Overdose"Agnez Mo & Chris Brown's much-anticipated collaboration is here.ByAlex Zidel37.2K Views
- Music VideosKanye West Releases New Lyric Videos For "Violent Crimes" & "All Mine"The new videos utilize the album cover and font from "ye."ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- MusicWalmart Yodel Boy Mason Ramsey Drops "Famous" After Signing With AtlanticWalmart Yodel Boy snags a record deal with Atlantic.ByDevin Ch7.9K Views
- Music VideosFetty Wap Praises His Girlfriend In Lyric Video For "KissWowie"Fetty Wap posts a tribute to his new girl with the lyric video to "KissWowie."ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- Music VideosEminem Releases Social Media-Based Lyric Video For "Untouchable"Eminem is woke in the political-themed lyric video for "Untouchable."ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- NewsChangedDamar Jackson releases the lead single from his new "Unfaithful" EP titled "Changed."Byhnhh152 Views
- NewsA Tribe Called Quest "We The People..." VideoWatch the animated lyric video to A Tribe Called Quest's "We the People...", off the group's new album, "We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service." ByAngus Walker79 Views
- NewsDesiigner & Genius Team Up For “Timmy Turner” Lyric VideoDesiigner teams up with Genius for a much-needed lyric video for "Timmy Turner."ByKevin Goddard165 Views
- NewsNyck Caution Feat. Tyler Sheritt "Somebody" Lyric VideoWatch Nyck Caution's new lyric video for "Somebody" featuring Tyler Sheritt.ByKevin Goddard152 Views
- NewsIggy Azalea "Team" Dance & Lyric VideoWatch the video to Iggy Azalea's brand new single, "Team," off her upcoming album "Digital Distortion." ByAngus Walker191 Views
- NewsBobby Brackins Feat. Jeremih, Zendaya "My Jam" Lyric VideoHNHH Premiere! Check out a sexy lyric video for Bobby Brackins, Jeremih and Zendaya's "My Jam."ByPatrick Lyons77 Views
- NewsScotty ATL "Cloud IX" Lyric VideoWatch the animated lyric video to Scotty ATL's "Cloud IX". ByAngus Walker85 Views
- NewsJordin Sparks Feat. 2 Chainz "Double Tap" Official Lyric VideoPeep the lyric video for Jordin Sparks' single "Double Tap" featuring Tity Boi.ByRose Lilah100 Views
- NewsRich Homie Quan "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" Lyric VideoWatch the new lyric video for Rich Homie's single "Flex."ByRose Lilah94 Views
- NewsLA Leakers Feat. Kid Ink, Sage The Gemini & Iamsu! "Pull Up" (Lyric Video)Check out this new lyric video for "Pull Up" featuring West Coast spittas Kid Ink, Sage The Gemini & Iamsu!ByKevin Goddard133 Views
- NewsYelawolf "Down" (Lyric Video)Watch Yelawolf's new lyric video for "Down".ByKevin Goddard996 Views
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Feat. Kiesza "Teach Me" (Official Lyric Video)Watch the official lyric video for Joey Bada$$'s "Teach Me" with Keisza.ByRose Lilah107 Views