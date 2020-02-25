When you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That appears to be what's running through Eminem's mind after realizing just how much the rap game has shifted since his reign on top. As the rap game continues to use platforms like TikTok and Triller continue to dictate the charts and how music is consumed, Eminem took to Twitter where he announced the #GodzillaChallenge. No, this one doesn't come with dance. Instead, the Music To Be Murdered By artist is offering a repost and other prizes for those who tackle his speedy verse on the track word-for-word on the social media platform.

"Godzilla" has already seen massive success since the release of Music To Be Murdered By. For one, it became Juice WRLD's first number-one single in the UK and made waves on the Billboard Hot 100, although it's yet to actually hit number. With a music video on the way and the newly launched #GodzillaChallenge, Eminem seemingly has things in place to take the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

"Godzilla" has already broken records. A few days after its release, Em broke a new record after rapping 229 words in 30 seconds. This beats out the record that he previously held with "Rap God."

Check out Eminem's "Godzilla Challenge" below. Are you able to rap that many words in 30 seconds? Sound off in the comments.