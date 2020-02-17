When Eminem emerged from the blue to drop Music To Be Murdered By, curiosity brought many listeners to the Juice WRLD collaboration "Godzilla." A playful and dexterous rap clinic produced by D.A. Doman, the track seemed tailor-made for radio play, a callback to the carefree days of "Without Me" and "The Real Slim Shady," or perhaps a less serious counterpart to the more recent "Rap God." Not to mention that it happened to mark the first link-up between Eminem and Juice WRLD, one of hip-hop's open Slim Shady fanboys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With the track already having experienced commercial success and breaking a Guinness World Record for fastest rap verse, it's no wonder that Slim and his people have decided to give it the official single treatment. As such, "Godzilla" will follow "Darkness" as the next video from Music To Be Murdered By.

The news was confirmed by Em's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who confirmed some truly outlandish visual antics destined to put "Rap God" to shame. " I remember when we made [the "Rap God"] video and Em kept saying he literally wanted a laptop in his back pocket and he wanted to levitate in a cipher (smh, we made it happen)," he writes, via Instagram. "Wait until you see what he does in “Godzilla”!"

As of now, a release date has yet to be revealed. Look for more news on the upcoming "Godzilla" video in the days to come -- it shouldn't be too long now.