Just when you thought he was on another hiatus, Eminemcame through swinging a week ago with the release of Music To Be Murdered By. The album was met with mixed reception, although it's still the topic of conversation a week later. Despite this, it's gaining a ton of traction, not only in North America but across the world as well.

Music To Be Murdered By has hit a monumental milestone for both Eminem and Juice WRLD. The project debuted at the top of the UK albums charts and "Godzilla," Juice WRLD's posthumous feature on Em's album, has debuted at the top of the U.K. songs chart. The song hasn't been chosen as the single but clearly, fans have been drawn to this song the most. Per Forbes, "Godzilla" marks Juice WRLD's first number-one single in the UK as well as the first release since his death. Previously, Juice WRLD hit the top 10 with "Lucid Dreams."

"Godzilla" also marked another significant moment in Em's career as well. The rapper set a brand new record after reportedly rapping 229 words in 30 seconds. Eminem broke his own record previously set with the single, "Rap God."

Meanwhile, Eminem's album is expected to top the Billboard 200 this week with his new project. Industry forecasters say he's projected to sell 280K in the first week which will mark his 10th consecutive chart-topper.