On Friday, Eminem came through with a brand new album titled, Music To Be Murdered By. Like Kamikaze, there wasn't much of a heads-up before the release and by the time people were checking their phones when they woke up, Music To Be Murdered By was already trending. Although Em's faced controversy over a few bars and the subject matter on the album, it appears that he's facing allegations of biting a Scottish rapper.

According to The Evening Telegraph, Dundee, Scotland rapper Zee The Dungeounous, is making allegations that Eminem bit his concept and release date for Music To Be Murdered By. Zee claims Eminem jacked the title of his song "Music To Be Murdered By" which also included snippets from Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 record of the same name. On top of that, Zee says Em's album dropped on the five-year anniversary of his song.

“When I heard the Hitchcock samples, the same title and release date I did start to get a little freaked out," Zee said.“He is one of my idols and it could well be a coincidence but you do hear stories of richer artists with louder fan bases getting away with that sort of thing.”

What drives his theory home, though, is the fact that he previously toured with Eminem and D-12 and worked with Bizarre in 2008 after meeting in Glasgow.

“I had a guest feature from Bizarre on my album, who I met after a concert in Glasgow in 2008, which I released two years before Music to be Murdered By which was called Murder Zee Wrote," he continued. “People started contacting me thinking about the similarities between the works and that’s what got me thinking. We have our connections to D12 and it doesn’t put it too far out of the realm of possibility that Eminem, through Bizarre, heard my track, dug for the sample I used, and took the concept."