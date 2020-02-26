On Tuesday (February 25), Eminem made his debut on Triller as he issued a social media challenge for those with expert breath control. The Detroit rapper shared a clip of himself performing the spit-fire lyrics from "Godzilla" off of his recently released No. 1 album Music to be Murdered By. The world has witnessed millions responding to challenges such as these, but rap fans are finding it difficult to keep up with Eminem's quick lyrical skills.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The public didn't believe that anyone would really answer Eminem's call, but there were a handful of stans who were up for the challenge. Some are better than others, but overall, it's all in good fun as they're just fans who wanted to keep up with one of their favorite rappers. The track has amassed much success for both Eminem and Juice WRLD since its release. It became the late rapper's first No. 1 hit in the U.K. and the Shady Records CEO said Juice "was so talented."

"To be so young, he mastered that so f*cking quickly. His potential was so off the charts," the rapper added. Check out a few Eminem stans answer his #GodzillaChallenge and let us know how you think they did.