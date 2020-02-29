Eminem was definitely impressed by Biz Markie for partaking in the #GodzillaChallenge, but unfortunately, professional rappers aren't allowed to compete for the prize. Em's #GodzillaChallenge has been gaining traction this week ever since he announced the launch through the Triller app on Tuesday. Fans can compete to win a repost from the rapper as well as additional prizes by posting a video of themselves perfectly spitting his insane, rapid-fire verse on the contest's Juice WRLD-featured title track, "Godzilla," off of Em's album, Music To Be Murdered By.

The Stans have been flooding his mentions with their own attempts this week, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Bizzy Bone even took a stab at it. On Thursday, LL Cool J tagged Em in a tweet sharing a clip of Biz Markie participating in the #GodzillaChallenge during his visit to LL's Rock The Bells Radio station.

"Yo Em!!! Ya manz man Bizmarkie ain’t playing with this Godzilla challenge!!!" he tweeted. "@BizMarkie getting it done!!!" Em took notice of Biz's efforts, but jokingly pointed out that he's overqualified.

"Yo biz!!" he replied. "U bodied this!! But this contest is 4 amateurs only!! Ha!!" Seems fair enough, but you can't blame the man for trying.